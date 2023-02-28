Where to buy the Pokémon Go Plus Plus tracker

To use Pokémon Sleep, the new gamified sleep-tracking application launching this summer for iOS and Android devices, you’ll need the $54.99 Pokémon Go Plus Plus accessory (silly name, I know). It’s a more capable version of the original Pokémon Go Plus accessory that, in addition to working with Sleep, allows you to track your distance and catch Pokémon without having to open the Pokémon Go app.

The small disc-shaped accessory is equipped with a single button in its middle to enable sleep tracking, and it can be used to spin nearby PokéStops in Pokémon Go automatically. It’s also capable of throwing Great Balls and Ultra Balls to catch Pokémon, in addition to your standard Pokéballs.

Pre-orders went live for the Pokémon Go Plus Plus, but they quickly sold out on Nintendo’s online store shortly after it was announced. But you can currently reserve this new device at Best Buy, and it’ll begin shipping on July 17. We’ll add links to other retailers are they become available.