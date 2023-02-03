Where to buy Pokémon Squishmallows at Target, Walmart, GameStop

Pokémon Squishmallows are now technically available, and definitely adorable, but surprising no one, these plushies have sold out just about everywhere. However, we’re keeping an eye on stocks at various retailers and clueing you into some tips that just might help you bring one of these precious round-boys home.

Right now, you can only get Gengar and Pikachu, but Snorlax, Togepi, Piplup, Teddiursa, and Clefairy are set to become available later this year.

Where to buy Pikachu and Gengar Squismallows

Target currently stocks the 20-inch versions of Pikachu and Gengar for $44.99 each. Both plushies are unfortunately sold out (R.I.P. me), but depending on your location, you might be lucky enough to have a store near you with stocks available.

Both of these perfect beans are also available to preorder in 10- and 14-inch sizes at Gamestop for $19.99 and $29.99, respectively. If you’re willing to wait until May 12th when they become available, this might be your best option.

Gengar Squishmallow Prices taken at time of publishing. No. 94 Type: Ghost / Poison / Squishmallow

Another option worth bookmarking is the aptly named Pokémoncenter.com, which stocks the 12-inch versions of both plush Pokémon.

If you absolutely need to bring home today, you might be able to find some third-party listings on Walmart or eBay, but these tend to fluctuate pretty wildly in terms of their pricing and availability.

For anyone looking to put in some additional legwork, there are resources available that provide alerts for when these prized commodities get restocked. For that, we’d recommend following Squishalerts on Instagram and Twitter. You can also download the Squishalerts App for Android and Apple devices. Another option includes following Wario64 on Twitter, who provides updates on restocks of popular products like the PlayStation 5, but frequently highlights alerts for other high-demand items.

Alternatively, there are plenty of other oversized plush Pokémon currently in stock at Target and GameStop, and while they aren’t official Squishmallow-branded products, they’re still just as cute.

GameStop

Target