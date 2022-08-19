Where is Xur and what is he selling, Destiny 2, Aug. 19-23

The weekly Exotic item merchant, Xur, hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

Crimson , Kinetic hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards

, Kinetic hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards Gemini Jester , Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards Eternal Warrior , Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Crown of Tempests , Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon ( Hip-Fire Grip ): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon ( ): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons, similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether it’s armor or weaponry) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

The Last Dance, Arc sidearm

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Nature of the Beast, Arc hand cannon

First In, Last Out, Arc shotgun

Sorrow’s Verse, Arc auto rifle

Honor’s Edge, Arc sword

The Keening, Arc sidearm

Season of the Hunt armor

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

Crimson

The Crimson hand cannon arrived in Destiny 2 with the Curse of Osiris expansion. However, Destiny players may recognize it as an offshoot of Red Death, a fan-favorite weapon from the original game. Crimson’s first Exotic perk is Banned Weapon, which causes it to fire in three-round bursts. Its secondary perk. Cruel Remedy, causes Crimson kills to heal the player. If they’re precision kills, the magazine is instantly refilled.

Crimson is an awesome hand cannon, capable of some real destruction in the right hands. This is one of those weapons that players will either love or hate, depending on their preferences. If you enjoyed Red Death in the original Destiny or just love pulse rifles (which also fire in bursts), this is a great hand cannon.

Gemini Jester

Gemini Jester is one of the Exotics added in Curse of Osiris. Its main Exotic perk is Misdirection. If you dodge near an enemy, you’ll disorient them, removing their radar if they’re a human player. This is a decent PvP Exotic if you’re sick of running the classics. Just beware that you need to be close to be effective.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Eternal Warrior

Eternal Warrior is a returning Titan helmet from Destiny. This time around, Eternal Warrior offers the Resolute intrinsic perk. When activating Fists of Havoc — the Striker Titan Super — you’ll gain an overshield.

This is a hard Exotic to place, especially before Arc 3.0. Activating your Super already gives you bonus defense, so an overshield would make you essentially invincible. If you play Striker in highly competitive PvP — like Trials of Osiris — this is a great helmet to wear when you don’t need anything else.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 69 total stats.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Stormtrance Super. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 58 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.