Where is Destiny 2’s Xur and what is he selling, Oct. 28-Nov. 1?

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Image: Bungie

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Queenbreaker, Arc linear fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Khepri’s Sting, Hunter arms: 23 Legendary Shards

ACD/O Feedback Fence, Titan legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Getaway Artist, Warlock arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Vorpal Weapon): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Whispering Slab, Kinetic bow

Wolftone Draw, Arc bow

Dire Promise, Kinetic hand cannon

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.2, Solar sniper rifle

Far Future, Solar sniper rifle

Honor’s Edge, Arc sword

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Arrivals armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker is a new Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker can be very powerful in any PvP environment. Even with the Combat Sights, it can quickly kill a Guardian in a single shot from far away. In PvE, this weapon is decent, but far down on the Exotic heavy weapon food chain. You should pick up The Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet.

Khepri’s Sting

Khepri’s Sting is a returning Exotic from the original Destiny, and houses a giant beetle on the Hunter’s left arm. Its Exotic perk is Touch of Venom. Punching an enemy with full melee energy instantly unleashes a smoke bomb. Smoke bombs deal increased damage and grant you Truesight while you’re inside.

This is an interesting Exotic with a neat effect, but it’s not particularly good at the moment. Pick it up if you have the shards and hope it will see a buff in the next few seasons.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

ACD/0 Feedback Fence

The Titan exotics are the ACD/0 Feedback Fence. These gauntlets have the exotic perk Fury Conductors, which causes melee kills to build up energy. When you get hit with a melee attack, you release that energy in an explosion. Feedback Fence got a buff earlier this year, making these gauntlets pretty useful in the Crucible. While there are plenty of other good Crucible options for Titans, don’t let these completely slip past your gaze.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Getaway Artist

Getaway Artist is a new Warlock Exotic from Season of the Drifter. Its Exotic perk is Dynamic Duo. This perk lets you sacrifice your grenade in exchange for a powerful Arc turret that follows you around. Getaway Artist is a really fun and cool Warlock Exotic. If you don’t have it in your collection yet, you should definitely pick it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.