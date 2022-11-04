Where is Destiny 2’s Xur and what is he selling, Nov. 4-8?

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out on the Winding Cove on a large bluff, by a Fallen Ketch.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Prospector, Arc grenade launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

Orpheus Rig, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

Doom Fang Pauldron, Titan arms: 23 Legendary Shards

Crown of Tempests, Warlock helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Surplus): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Outlaw): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

Gridskipper, Void pulse rifle

Timelines’ Vertex, Solar fusion rifle

IKELOS_SMG_V1.0.2, Arc submachine gun

Hollow Words, Arc fusion rifle

Corsair’s Wrath, Arc sword

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Braytech armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Prospector

The Prospector is a powerful grenade launcher in PvE. Its perk, Excavation, allows you to simultaneously detonate all grenades that you have recently fired, and the launcher is fully automatic. The grenades also stick to surfaces and deal burn damage. While The Prospector used to be one of the top PvE grenade launchers, there are currently better options out there. It’ll likely come back around, though, so if you don’t have it yet, pick it up.

Orpheus Rig

Orpheus Rig can be one of the most useful Exotics in the game, even if it’s been nerfed a few times. Its main perk, Uncanny Arrows, generates additional Super energy for each enemy tethered with Shadowshot. The Moebius Quiver variant also gains more shots. With Orpheus Rig, a well-placed Hunter Super can quickly start regenerating your Super meter. This is helpful in a few different endgame scenarios, including Nightfalls and Raids. If you like Nightstalker, you have to get these legs.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Doom Fang Pauldron

Doom Fang Pauldron is pretty cool if you’re into the Sentinel Titan. Its Exotic perk, Horns of Doom, causes shield bash kills to quickly recharge your shield throw while you’re using your Super. Additionally, melee ability kills give you extra Super energy, and shield throw kills extend the duration of your Super. With the recent Void 3.0 update, these arms are excellent for Sentinel Titans.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Crown of Tempests

Crown of Tempests is a pretty great Warlock Exotic, especially if you like Stormcaller. This helmet’s main perk, Conduction Tines, causes Arc ability kills to recharge your Arc abilities and increase the duration of your Stormtrance Super. If you don’t have this helmet for your Warlock, you should definitely consider picking it up.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 62 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.