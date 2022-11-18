Where is Destiny 2’s Xur and what is he selling, Nov. 18-22?

The weekly Exotic item merchant Xur hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny. In Destiny 2, he can appear all over the map, as well as inside the Tower. This week, you can find Xur in the EDZ, hanging out in the Winding Cove on the cliff overlooking the Ketch.

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Xur’s inventory this week consists of the following:

The Queenbreaker, Arc linear fusion rifle: 29 Legendary Shards

Lucky Pants, Hunter legs: 23 Legendary Shards

An Insurmountable Skullfort, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

Chromatic Fire, Warlock chest: 23 Legendary Shards

Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon, Kinetic hand cannon (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Chrysura Melo, Solar auto rifle

Cold Denial, Kinetic pulse rifle

Gridskipper, Void pulse rifle

Seventh Seraph CQC-12, Solar shotgun

IKELOS_SR_V1.0.2, Solar sniper rifle

Code Duello, Solar rocket launcher

Stars in Shadow, Solar pulse rifle

Sentry Gambit armor set

Pathfinder armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

The Queenbreaker

The Queenbreaker is a new Exotic from Destiny 2: Forsaken, and is a remake of the Queenbreaker’s Bow Exotic from Destiny. It’s an Arc linear fusion rifle with a choice between two kinds of zooms. The Marksman Sights increase Charge Time, zoom, and damage; the Combat Sights reduce Charge Time and increase Handling. The Exotic perk is Wire Rifling, which causes the bolts from the gun to blind targets.

The Queenbreaker can be very powerful in any PvP environment. Even with the Combat Sights, it can quickly kill a Guardian in a single shot from far away. In PvE, this weapon is decent, but far down on the Exotic heavy weapon food chain. You should pick up The Queenbreaker if you don’t have it yet.

Lucky Pants

Lucky Pants are fairly worthless in most situations. Their Exotic perk, Illegally Modded Holster, allows you to ready hand cannons very quickly, and it also increases accuracy for your first shot. Additionally, precision hits partially reload any stowed hand cannons. If you absolutely must use hand cannons in both your energy and kinetic slots, these boots are for you. Otherwise, skip Lucky Pants.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

An Insurmountable Skullfort

An Insurmountable Skullfort is an excellent PvE and PvP Exotic for Striker Titans. Its Transfusion Matrix perk will cause your melee ability kills to instantly trigger health regeneration as well as fully restore melee energy. If you’re a Titan player and you don’t have this yet, rectify that.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 61 total stats.

Chromatic Fire

Chromatic Fire is a Warlock Exotic added in Forsaken. Its Exotic perk is Crystalline Transistor. Getting precision kills with your Kinetic weapon creates an elemental explosion — like the Dragonfly perk — based on your current subclass. This perk is useful if you’re fighting large groups of enemies at once, or need extra elemental help against enemies.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 59 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.