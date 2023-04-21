Where is Destiny 2’s Xur and what is he selling, April 21 to 25?

Xur, the strange Exotic item-seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, April 21 to 25

This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Image: Bungie

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Wardcliff Coil , Arc rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards

, Arc rocket launcher: 29 Legendary Shards The Bombardiers , Hunter boots: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter boots: 23 Legendary Shards An Insurmountable Skullfort , Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Ophidian Aspect , Warlock gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock gauntlets: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Killing Wind): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Killing Wind): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Snapshot Sights): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Chroma Rush, Kinetic auto rifle

Nature of the Beast, Arc hand cannon

Brass Attacks, Void sidearm

Nezarec’s Whisper, Arc glaive

IKELOS_SG_V1.0.3, Solar shot gun

Bump in the Night, Stasis rocket launcher

Class-based Sword, Crown-Splitter (Titan), Eternity’s Edge (Warlock), Quickfang (Hunter)

Future War Cult armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here’s some more specific advice on Xur’s wares this week, April 21 to 25:

THE WARDCLIFF COIL

The Wardcliff Coil is one of the most fun and unique guns in Destiny 2. Its first exotic perk is Mad Scientist, which causes the Wardcliff Coil to fire a volley of rockets. The secondary perk, Mechanized Autoloader, automatically reloads the magazine when the user walks over heavy ammo.

This rocket launcher is hard to aim, requiring some kind of strange sweeping motion to aim the rockets where you want them to land. But the effort is worth it, and the Catalyst for Wardcliff will tighten the spread if you get lucky enough to pick it up. In Nightfalls and Public Events, the Wardcliff Coil can decimate groups of enemies in an instant. If you don’t have this gun, pick it up before Xur goes away this week.

THE BOMBARDIERS

The Bombardiers are Year 3 Hunter legs with a silly and mostly useless perk — or rather, it used to be useless. Parting Gift leaves a bomb on the ground when the Hunter dodges, which then explodes and deals a bit of damage. While this previously didn’t do much, the bomb now changes based on your subclass, burning enemies with Solar, slowing enemies with Stasis, blinding targets with Arc, and suppressing targets with Void. This is a bizarre Exotic that’s potentially useful now, especially if you’re often in close quarters.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

AN INSURMOUNTABLE SKULLFORT

An Insurmountable Skullfort is an excellent PvE and PvP Exotic for Striker Titans. Its Transfusion Matrix perk will cause your melee ability kills to instantly trigger health regeneration as well as fully restore melee energy. If you’re a Titan player and you don’t have this yet, rectify that.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

OPHIDIAN ASPECT

The Ophidian Aspect gauntlets were first released with Curse of Osiris. Their exotic perk is Cobra Totemic, which causes weapons handled by the wearer to ready and reload faster than normal. As a bonus, melee range is also extended. These are great “anytime” exotics. No matter what kind of activity you’re doing, you’d be better off wearing these gauntlets than not. Pick them up for yourself and see what you think.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 63 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Image: Bungie via The Hamden Journal

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.