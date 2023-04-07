Where is Destiny 2’s Xur and what is he selling, Apr. 7-11?

Xur, the strange Exotic item-seller and Agent of the Nine, is here again in Destiny 2. Xur brings with him an unpredictable roster of Exotics, as well as a suite of older legendary armor and weapons that can help fill your collection if you are missing them.

Appearing in the game weekly from Friday until reset, the merchant hangs out in random locations around the world of Destiny 2 — including inside the Tower.

Here is where to find Xur in Destiny 2, and what he is selling.

Xur location this week, April 7 to 11

This week, you can find Xur on Nessus, hanging out on the big tree in the Watcher’s Grave.

Xur inventory: What is Xur selling this week?

Xur is selling the following this week:

Sunshot , Solar hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards

, Solar hand cannon: 29 Legendary Shards The Dragon’s Shadow , Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards

, Hunter chest: 23 Legendary Shards Helm of Saint-14 , Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards

, Titan helmet: 23 Legendary Shards Transversive Steps , Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards

, Warlock legs: 23 Legendary Shards Exotic Engram: 97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher)

97 Legendary Shards (you can now purchase a second with an Exotic Cipher) Exotic Cipher quest: free

As of Season of the Risen and The Witch Queen, Xur sells a random roll of both Hawkmoon and Dead Man’s Tale each week.

Here’s what he’s selling this weekend:

Hawkmoon , Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

, Kinetic hand cannon (Eye of the Storm): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard Dead Man’s Tale, Kinetic scout rifle (Subsistence): 125,000 Glimmer, 200 Legendary Shards, Exotic Cipher, Ascendant Shard

As of Season of the Lost, Xur also sells a collection of old armor and weapons — similar to Banshee-44 and Ada-1. Usually, these items are difficult to find and from seasons long past. Each item (whether armor or weapon) costs only 1,000 Glimmer and 50 Legendary Shards.

Xur’s Legendary inventory this week consists of the following:

Dire Promise, Kinetic hand cannon

Seventh Seraph VY-7, Arc submachine gun

Extraordinary Rendition, Kinetic Submachine gun

Truthteller, Void grenade launcher

Widow’s Bite, Solar sniper rifle

Interference VI, Arc heavy grenade launcher

Night Watch, Kinetic scout rifle

Season of the Risen armor set

Xur’s items drop at a power level similar to that of your character.

What is worth buying from Xur this week?

Here's some more specific advice on Xur's wares this week:

Sunshot

Sunshot is an Exotic hand cannon that does Solar damage. Sunshot’s first Exotic perk is Sunburn, which causes the weapon to fire explosive rounds and highlight enemies that take damage. Its secondary perk, Sun Blast, causes enemies killed by Sunshot to explode.

The Dragon’s Shadow

In terms of Hunter exotics, The Dragon’s Shadow is decent. Its exotic perk, Wraithmetal Mail, will reload all of the Hunter’s weapons when they dodge, and also increases movement and handling speed for a brief time after. This bonus is mostly valuable in PvP. However, Hunters already have Foetracer and other excellent PvP exotics to take. If you’re a hardcore PvP player or find yourself caught 2v1s frequently, pick this up. If none of that applies to you, skip it.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 64 total stats.

Helm of Saint-14

Another returning Destiny Exotic, the Helm of Saint-14 is useful in Destiny 2. Its Exotic perk, Starless Night, causes your Ward of Dawn to blind enemies who walk inside it. Guarding with Sentinel Shield will provide the same result.

The Ward of Dawn is now a very powerful option in Destiny 2, with the Weapons of Light buff increasing player damage. This is a great helmet if you want to keep you and your allies even safer than a normal Ward of Dawn. And it just happens to be one of the coolest-looking Exotics in Destiny 2.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Transversive Steps

Transversive Steps are the Warlock speedy boots, and they’re a very good catch-all Exotic. Their Exotic perk, Strange Protractor, increases your sprint speed and automatically reloads your energy weapons. The reloading is secondary to just how powerful movement speed is in Destiny 2. Make sure to pick them up if you don’t have them yet.

Xur’s roll this week comes with 65 total stats.

Exotic Cipher quest

Starting in Beyond Light, Xur has a new quest for an Exotic Cipher. The Exotic Cipher lets you buy old Exotics from the Monuments to Lost Light kiosk in the Tower. You’ll need these items and some other currencies to pick up Exotics like Heir Apparent and Truth.

This week, Xur wants you to complete 21 Strikes or win Crucible or Gambit matches. By finishing the quest, you’ll earn an Exotic Cipher to use however you want.