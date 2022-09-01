When Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power premieres and how to watch it

The new Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power will premiere with two episodes Thursday, Sept. 1 at 9 p.m. ET/ 6 p.m. PT on Prime Video. After that, the show’s remaining episodes will follow a more standard one-a-week schedule, dropping at 12 a.m. ET on Fridays/9 p.m. PDT on Thursdays. The first season will be eight episodes long, concluding on Oct. 14.

Audiences will be able to find the show on Prime Video’s home page starting Thursday night.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power takes place in the Second Age of Middle-earth, thousands of years before the events of J.R.R Tolkien’s Lord of the Rings trilogy. But that doesn’t mean some familiar characters won’t be popping up — after all, elves live for a really, really, really long time, and wizards are basically demigods. So far, younger versions of Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elrond (Robert Aramayo) take the stage in the early episode. The show isn’t based on any particular Tolkien book, but instead his pages and pages of Appendices that explore the history of Middle-earth.