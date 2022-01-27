When is The Mandalorian coming back to Disney Plus? Even after an appearance on The Book of Boba Fett, the answer seems complicated.

The Mandalorian’s season 2 finale at the tail end of 2020 closed the book on the show we knew. By the final scene, The Mandalorian and his pal Grogu found a semblance of closure in their race across the galaxy thanks to a familiar face. Of course, a few lingering plot threads made a season 3 completely possible — what would Din Djarin do with that pesky Darksaber?

What was unclear when the credits rolled on The Mandalorian “Chapter 16: The Rescue” was when audience would actually see Pedro Pascal’s Mandalorian back on Disney Plus. Reports from April 2020 suggested that work on The Mandalorian season 3 was already underway before the season 2 premiere. Thanks to the show’s unique “stagecraft” technology, which allows the crew to shoot mostly indoors against a rear-projected LED screen, the assumption was that even through COVID-19 restrictions a new season could get up and running in time for a 2021 release.

The end of The Mandalorian season 2 offered a twist that clouded the premiere schedule. The Book of Boba Fett, the new spinoff starring Temuera Morrison as the infamous bounty hunter and Ming-Na Wen as his cyborg accomplice Fennec Shand, would takes the show’s annual December premiere spot instead. What was unclear at the time, and remains blurry, was how close The Mandalorian season 3 actually was.

Shortly after the season 2 finale premiere, Jon Favreau took to Good Morning America to clarify, slightly, the Star Wars show rollout plans, which by then included Andor, Obi-Wan, Rangers of the New Republic (which could feature a number of Mandalorian veterans), Ahsoka, and everything else announced in the infamous 2019 Star Wars TV show info dump.

Favreau said at the time that The Book of Boba Fett would debut in December of 2021 — he was right! — and by then, the Star Wars crew would already be at work on The Mandalorian season 3 “back with the main character that we’ve known and loved.” Sources eventually confirmed that season 3 began shooting in October 2021.

There is sitll no specific date for the release, but Favreau emphasized at the time that it would come soon after The Book of Boba Fett, which now could mean anything from the summer to December 2022. WIth a full of slate of Marvel shows to juggle as well — Moon Knight premieres in March — and Obi-Wan and Andor in the can, there may be sometime before see more of Mando’s solo adventures. Which may explain why we got a big fun detour into Din’s world in The Book of Boba Fett episode 5.

For fans of The Mandalorian starving for something new until then, there’s still more Boba Fett on the horizon — the series finale is scheduled for Feb. 9. And if you really need something to dig into, finish Star Wars: Visions! What are you waiting for?