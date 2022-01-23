When does the Chainsaw Man anime come out? The latest on release, streaming info

Chainsaw Man is finally getting an anime, but the release date situation remains a bit murky. The adaptation of the ridiculously gory and surprisingly great series is coming from MAPPA animation, the studio behind a run of recent hits like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season — both of which will get new entries this year.

Even though we don’t know the exact date that the show will be starting, we do have a pretty good idea of when it will be and a few hints from other shows that might give us a clue for its debut date.

Chainsaw Man is coming sometime in 2022

Chainsaw Man’s adaptation was first announced last December and it’s gotten an usually long lead up, which could be due to MAPPA’s busy schedule. Takt Op. Destiny, a new series that will be a co-production between MAPPA and Madhouse, came out on Oct. 5, while Jujutsu Kaisen 0, the prequel movie, premiered in Japan at the end of December. Meanwhile, the studio also has Attack on Titan Final Season Part 2 set to air sometime in early 2022.

Thankfully, Chainsaw Man’s latest teaser confirmed that the anime is set to arrive sometime in 2022, but there’s still no specific date or season for its release.

There’s a gorgeous and gory Chainsaw Man trailer

In June 2021, MAPPA released the first full trailer for the anime. While most of the trailer is dedicated to tiny teases of the manga’s best arcs, it reveals the iconic Chainsaw Man look in the back half when Denji’s devil form is finally unleashed.

Will Chainsaw Man stream on Netflix or Crunchyroll?

It’s currently unknown which western outlet will get the streaming rights to Chainsaw Man. Previous shows from MAPPA, like Jujutsu Kaisen and Attack on Titan Final Season Part 1 streamed on Crunchyroll. However, a recent rumor suggested that Netflix could be the eventual home of Chainsaw Man. This is a question we likely won’t get an answer on until a little closer to the show’s actual release, and one we’re especially not likely to get information on before the release date’s been announced.