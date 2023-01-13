When does Hogwarts Legacy come out? It depends on your platform

A new adventure set in the past of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, Warner Bros. and Avalanche Software’s Hogwarts Legacy, will be released this year on all major game platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Windows PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X. But unlike many games, where the goal is to release on all platforms simultaneously, Hogwarts Legacy’s launch will be staggered over the course of six months.

Adding to the confusion of Hogwarts Legacy’s release date(s) is an early access period tied to the game’s Deluxe Edition. Yes, you can play Hogwarts Legacy early, if you pay a premium.

Hogwarts Legacy will officially launch on Feb. 10, with the release of the PlayStation 5, Windows PC, and Xbox Series X versions of the game. The standard version of the game costs $59.99 on PC, or $69.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X. The Deluxe Edition of Hogwarts Legacy costs $69.99 on PC and $79.99 on PS5 and Xbox Series X, and that’s the version that offers 72 hours of early access to the game — meaning players can play it early starting on Feb. 7. (That Deluxe Edition also includes something called the Dark Arts pack, which includes some cosmetics, a mount, and access to the Dark Arts Battle Arena.)

For Potter fans on PS4 and Xbox One, Hogwarts Legacy will be released on those consoles on April 4. There is no early access period for the PS4 and Xbox One versions.

The Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy will be released on July 25.

So, when does Hogwarts Legacy actually come out?



Here’s the simple breakdown:

Feb. 7 — Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition early access (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

Feb. 10 — Hogwarts Legacy standard edition (PC, PS5, Xbox Series X)

April 4 — Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition and standard edition (PS4, Xbox One)

July 25 — Hogwarts Legacy Deluxe Edition and standard edition (Switch)

What about the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition?

The extravagant, physical Collector’s Edition of Hogwarts Legacy will be released on Feb. 7 as well, letting serious Harry Potter fans with deep pockets play the game early. The Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition can (technically) be pre-ordered for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X for $299.99, and PC for $289.99. There are also PS4 and Xbox One versions of the Collector’s Edition available for $289.99, but like the other previous-gen console versions, they’re not coming until April. (Warner Bros. is not selling a Collector’s Edition for the Nintendo Switch version of Hogwarts Legacy.)

But that’s kind of a moot point — the Hogwarts Legacy Collector’s Edition appears to be sold out at the retailers stocking it (Amazon and GameStop) anyway.