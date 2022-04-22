When does Demon Slayer season 3 come out? The latest on the release date, including streaming info

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is one of the most popular anime series in recent years, amassing accolades from anime aficionados and mainstream critics alike for its spectacular animation, intense fight sequences, and memorable characters. Following the release of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train and the conclusion of the anime’s second season, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Entertainment District Arc, the series’ popularity shows no signs of abating; a third season of the anime is already well into production.

Even though we don’t know the exact date that the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will premiere, we do have a pretty good idea of when it will be and a few hints from other shows that might give us a clue for its debut date.

Will there be a Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3?

Yes. On Feb. 13, the official Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Twitter account tweeted the first image teaser of the third season and announced that it was already in production.

#NEWS The Mist Hashira and Love Hashira join the battle in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc! [STAFF]

What will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 cover?

The third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba will adapt the ninth arc of the original manga, titled the Swordsmith Village Arc.

The original manga arc follows Tanjiro as he journeys to a village of swordsmiths to repair his Nichirin Sword following his climactic battle with the Upper Rank Six demons Daki and Gyutaro at the end of the Entertainment District Arc. The season will feature the appearance of the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito and the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, who were introduced in episode 21 of the first season.

Who will be producing Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Season 3?

Haruo Sotozaki, who directed the first and second seasons of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba as well as the feature-length film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, is set to return to direct the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. Character designer and chief animation director Akira Matsushima is also set to return. Anime studio Ufotable will once again handle production duties for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc.

There’s a short teaser trailer covering the series up to this point

In April 2022, Crunchyroll and Ufotable released the first trailer for the anime. While most of the trailer is a recap of the show’s previous arcs, complete with old footage, it offers a few choice shots of the Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, the Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, and Tanjiro wielding what appears to be a reforged Nichirin sword.

When will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 come out?

There is no announced release date yet for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc, though an optimistic estimate would place the possible premiere of the third season sometime around fall 2023.

Will Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba season 3 stream on Crunchyroll or Netflix?

It’s currently unknown which outlet will get the North American streaming rights to Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Swordsmith Village Arc. Previous seasons of the series have premiered on Crunchyroll and Funimation, while the first season of Demon Slayer was added to Netflix shortly before the premiere of season 2. With Funimation merging under the Crunchyroll brand following Sony’s acquisition of the latter last year, the possibility of the third season of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba premiering on Crunchyroll is a growing likelihood. However, we probably won’t get an answer to this question until a little closer to the show’s actual release, and we’re especially not likely to get any more information regarding this before the release date’s been announced.