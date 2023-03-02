When are the Oscars 2023, and a quick guide to the Academy Awards

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences amasses once again for the biggest Hollywood event of the year. The 2023 Oscars will be the 95th celebration of the film world’s most prestigious and time-honored award ceremony, when it takes place on Sunday, March 12, live from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

It’s still anyone’s guess as to who will win the night’s Best Picture prize, but we do know how you can catch all of the awards as they happen.

When do the 2023 Oscars start?

The Academy Awards will start at 8pm ET / 5pm PT. The award show will also feature a red carpet pre-show that will begin at 6:30pm ET / 3:30pm PT, and will feature some of the night’s biggest celebrities and personalities arriving and doing interviews before the ceremony. There will also be a replay of the ceremony at 8 pm PT for audiences on the west coast.

How to watch the Oscars on cable TV

The 95th Academy Awards will be broadcast live on ABC, as it has been since 1976 and will at the very least until 2028. Your local ABC broadcast affiliate should be available for free over the air as long as you have a digital receiver — which is probably built into your TV.

How to stream the Oscars

The Oscars can be watched via any streaming TV service that offers local broadcast channels, including YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, and FuboTV. You can also watch the live broadcast of the 95th Academy Awards on the ABC website, so long as you sign in with credentials from a pay-TV subscription for a streaming service or cable package.

What to expect from the Oscars

Not a Will Smith appearance, that’s for sure! Barring that, practically anything and everything (all at once) could happen. Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting this year, with the 95th Academy Award marking the third time the esteemed comedian and late-night talk show personality has hosted the Oscars, with his first two coming in 2017 and 2018.

You can also expect a live performance of the Oscar-nominated original song “Naatu Naatu” from S. S. Rajamouli’s breakthrough Indian action drama RRR as sung by Rahul Sipligunj and Kaala Bhairava (the playback singers who performed the song during the film in place of the RRR stars N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan). Neat!

How to watch the Oscar-nominated movies

We have you covered. Here’s where to stream the 10 Best Picture nominees, and the many, many other movies nominated in other categories.