WhatsApp’s new native Mac app is now in open beta

The messaging service has previously offered a web wrapped version of its web app as a macOS app, but the new version is a native app that makes more efficient use of system resources. It also features a tweaked three-panel interface that offers easier access to archived chats, starred messages, and calls. Although it’s now widely available, the new app is still in beta for the time being.

WABetaInfo reports that the new Mac app is built using Catalyst, Apple’s cross-platform development framework that’s mainly talked about as a way of easily bringing iPad apps to the Mac. But despite an official WhatsApp iPad app being rumored for years, Meta is yet to announce or release it publicly. With any luck, the release of the new Catalyst-based macOS app is a sign that an iPad app could still be on the way.