WhatsApp’s latest feature makes it easier to send messages to yourself

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets you send messages to yourself like reminders and shopping lists, parent Meta has confirmed with TechCrunch. Called “Message Yourself,” the feature was first spotted by WaBetaInfo several weeks ago as part of a beta test, but is now being rolled out globally to iOS and Android users in the coming weeks.

Once you get the update, you’ll be able to see yourself at the top of the contacts list when creating new messages. Once you click on that, you’ll be able to send yourself notes, reminders, shopping lists and anything else you might need to remember. The resulting notification, if enabled, could help make sure your self-note doesn’t go unheeded. Users can also pin their Message Yourself chats to the top of a conversation list for easier access.

Until now, you could only message yourself by creating a group with just you as a member or by using the apps “click to chat” feature, both inelegant solutions at best. Rival platform Signal already offers a feature called “Note to Self” that does much the same thing, though it’s buried in your contacts list rather than being available at the top. As mentioned, you should see the feature in the next couple of weeks whether on Android or iOS.