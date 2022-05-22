WhatsApp will end support for iOS 10 and iOS 11 on October 24th

WhatsApp plans to end support for iOS 10 and 11. A new notification spotted by prompts iPhone users to install the latest version of Apple’s mobile operating system supported by their device to continue using the app after October 24th. A from WhatsApp notes the company recommends iOS 12 as a baseline for iPhone owners. If you’re still holding on to an iPhone 5s, iPhone 6 or iPhone 6s, you’ll be able to continue using WhatsApp on your device, but iPhone 5 and 5c owners will need to consider upgrading to a new handset.

With the iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c nearly a decade old at this point, chances are the move won’t affect too many people. When you do see an iPhone 5 out in the wild, it’s usually a hand-me-down. Still, millions of people around the world depend on WhatsApp to communicate with their friends and family, and there are bound to be at least a few iPhone 5 and iPhone 5c owners among that group.