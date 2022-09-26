WhatsApp users will soon be able to join a call by tapping a link

It’ll soon be easier for users to invite other folks to join a call. is rolling out the option to share Call Links. If you see one of these links, you’ll be able to join a call with a single tap. You’ll need the latest version of WhatsApp to use Call Links. From the app’s Calls tab, you can select the Call Links option. You can then generate a link for a voice or video call to share with family and friends.

It’s a handy feature, and one that we’ve already seen Apple adopt. Last year, the company started offering sharable FaceTime links that allow others to . While Apple enables people to schedule calls ahead of time using links, it’s not clear if WhatsApp will offer a similar feature. The Hamden Journal has asked for clarification.

In addition, WhatsApp has started testing encrypted group video calls for up to 32 people, . The company will share more details on that front soon.