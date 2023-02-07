WhatsApp statuses get a big overhaul with voice, emoji reactions and more

WhatsApp has introduced some new updates to Status, the feature introduced in 2017 as an answer to Snapchat and Instagram Stories. One of the key additions is a feature called Voice Status that gives you the ability set voice notes up to 30 seconds long as status updates. The company calls it a more personal way of providing updates, particularly if you’re more comfortable talking rather than typing or creating a video.

Another key update is a feature called Private Audience Selector that lets you choose who can view your status updates. It lets you select your audience for every status update you do, providing more granular control and convenience than the current privacy settings.

If you’re more of an emoji person, WhatsApp has also introduced Status Reactions, providing “a quick and easy way to respond to status updates from your friends or close contacts,” WhatsApp wrote. It lets you reply to any status simply by swiping up on it and tapping one of eight emojis, rather than use other means like text, voice messages and stickers.

Meanwhile, Status Profile Rings put a ring around your profile when you share a status update, and is visible in chat lists, group participant lists and contact info. Finally, you’ll now see a preview of a link when you post it on your status, giving your contacts a better idea of what it is before they click.

Some of the new features (status reactions, profile rings and link previews) were announced previously, but are now being highlighted as a group of Status updates, WaBetaInfo notes. The new features are rolling out to users globally and will be available to everyone “in the coming weeks.”