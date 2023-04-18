WhatsApp, Signal, and other encrypted messaging apps urge UK to rethink ‘flawed’ legislation

Illustration: The The Hamden Journal

A number of encrypted messaging apps including WhatsApp and Signal have banded together to oppose a proposed UK law they say could undermine end-to-end encryption. Leaders from each company have signed an open letter asking the UK government to “urgently rethink” sections of its Online Safety Bill to ensure it aligns with “the Government’s stated intention to protect end-to-end encryption and respect the human right to privacy.”

The UK’s Online Safety Bill is a new set of laws intended to protect children and adults online by holding social media companies accountable for users’ safety. The bill has been widely criticized for its potential to allow the UK government and its communications regulator OFCOM (Office of Communications) to…

