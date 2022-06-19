WhatsApp now lets you mute and message individual users during group calls

WhatsApp has added a handful of features to make group calls more manageable. As of this week, you can both mute and message specific people in your group calls, the company spotted by (via ). The former should be particularly helpful in situations where someone might not be aware that everyone else can hear what’s going on in the background of their home or office. The company has also added a banner that will notify you when someone joins a group call.

Some new features for group calls on @WhatsApp: You can now mute or message specific people on a call (great if someone forgets to mute themselves!), and we’ve added a helpful indicator so you can more easily see when more people join large calls. pic.twitter.com/fxAUCAzrsy — Will Cathcart (@wcathcart) June 16, 2022

WhatsApp has introduced a number of new features as of late. Alongside the group calling functionality, this week saw the addition of new privacy toggles that give people more granular controls over their profile photos and . The company also finally made it easier for Android users to .