WhatsApp is down for users worldwide

If you’ve been trying to send messages via WhatsApp and they’re not going through, you’re not alone. The messaging app has been down for many users around the world for at least 30 minutes. Based on information from Downdetector — and from The Hamden Journal editors’ reports — the service isn’t working in several countries, including the US, the UK, Canada, India and the Philippines. WhatsApp users either can’t connect to the service at all or their messages get stuck with the loading wheel and aren’t being delivered. Instagram and Facebook appear to be fine and unaffected.

Developing…