WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

WhatsApp users will soon be able to invite up to 32 people to a group call. | Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.

Mark Zuckerberg announced the feature on Facebook, saying that WhatsApp users will be able to share a link to a call with “a single tap.” The ability to share a call link with up to 32 users was teased back in April during the announcement of another upcoming feature, WhatsApp Communities.

The Call Links feature will support both audio and video calls, and…

Continue reading…