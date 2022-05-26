What to expect at Netflix’s Geeked Week

We’re still a few weeks out from Netflix’s second annual Geeked Week event, which kicks off on June 6th through the 10th. The company already did some teasing via a trailer earlier this month, but a new poster and blog post give some more detail on what will be on display over the five-day-long event. Netflix says more than 60 projects will be featured.

Each day will have a specific theme, starting with a Monday centered around various TV shows. Expect to get early looks at the live-action adaptations of The Sandman and One Piece, as well as news about series like The Umbrella Academy (which is speeding towards its third season), a new take on Resident Evil, as well as ongoing favorites like All of Us Are Dead, Locke and Key, and Sweet Tooth.

Day two is focused on movies. That includes upcoming blockbusters like The Gray Man and Spiderhead, the Paul Feig-directed fairy tale The School for Good and Evil, animated feature The Sea Beast, military thriller Interceptor, and the animated fantasy Wendell and Wild from Henry Selick and Jordan Peele.

The third day is focused entirely on animation, led by the long-in-the-works Cyberpunk: Edgerunners from acclaimed anime house Studio Trigger. Elsewhere expect news on shows like Arcane, Love, Death, and Robots, The Dragon Prince, and more. Day four is focused entirely on Stranger Things — the fourth season of the show debuts on May 27th; check out our review — while the final day is about games. That includes adaptations of games like The Cuphead Show, Sonic Prime, and Tekken: Bloodline, as well as more than 10 games coming to Netflix’s fledgling mobile games service.

You can check out all the confirmed titles in the poster below:

Of course, if last year’s edition of Geeked Week is anything to go by, there will likely be at least a few surprise announcements as well. (Fingers crossed for more details on The Witcher: Blood Origin.) We’ll be covering all the major announcements as they happen, but if you want to watch along, Netflix will be streaming Geeked Week on pretty much every platform you can think of, including YouTube, Twitter, TikTok, Twitch, and Facebook. The event begins at 12PM ET each day except for Wednesday, June 8th, which kicks off at 7PM ET.