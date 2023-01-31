‘Westworld’ will soon stream for free on Roku and Tubi after leaving HBO Max

fans who’ve been mourning the show’s disappearance from HBO Max will soon have another way to watch it. is bringing free, ad-supported streaming (aka FAST) channels to and in the coming months. One of those channels, called WB TV Series, will feature premium shows such as Westworld, Raised by Wolves, The Nevers and The Time Traveler’s Wife. WBD yanked all of those shows from HBO Max in December.

WB TV Series, and two other channels focused on reality and family-friendly shows, will debut on Tubi as soon as February 1st, according to . Eleven more FAST channels from WBD are coming to the platform soon, including ones centered around baking competition series, classic movies from the late 20th century and true crime shows. The channels will arrive on the Roku Channel . All told, WBD is bringing more than 2,000 hours of shows and movies to both platforms.

Meanwhile, WBD is preparing to , a move that’s slated to start in the US this spring. The company hasn’t announced the name for the combined service just yet, but at one point the frontrunner was