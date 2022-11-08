We’re streaming the best games of the year on Twitch all month long

The holidays are already upon us, and that can only mean one thing: it’s time to reflect back on all the amazing games that came out this year and start compiling our list of personal favorites.

It may be a while until you can read The Hamden Journal’s official list of 2022’s best games, so until then, the video team will be streaming our favorite games of the year three days a week on Twitch – starting today, with Nobody Saves the World. It’s a celebration we’re calling Streamsgiving, and we’d love for you to join in on the fun!

Here is a schedule of all the games we’ll be streaming through the rest of the month:

Tuesday, November 8 | Streamsgiving Day 1: Nobody Saves the World

Thursday, November 10 | Streamsgiving Day 2: God of War: Ragnarök (presented by Movember)

Friday, November 11 | Streamsgiving Day 3: Coral Island

Monday, November 14 | Streamsgiving Day 4: Marvel Snap

Tuesday, November 15 | Tina Town (our newest series on Twitch; check out the latest episode if you missed it, it’s super fun!)

Thursday, November 17 | Building Simone’s Dream F1 Gaming Rig (presented by GameStop)

Friday, November 18 | Streamsgiving Day 5: Pokémon Scarlet and Violet

Monday, November 21 | Streamsgiving Day 6: Total War: Warhammer 3

Tuesday, November 22 | Streamsgiving Day 7: Curse of the Golden Idol

Wednesday, November 23 | Streamsgiving Day 8: Grounded

Monday, November 28 | Streamsgiving Day 9: Cyber Monday Cyberpunk 2077

We’ll post the schedule for December in a few weeks, so keep an eye out here — or better yet, go follow us on Twitch and you’ll automatically be notified of all our upcoming streams. Hope to see you all there!