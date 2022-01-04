Wemo new HomeKit Smart Video Doorbell works with HomeKit Secure Video

And then there were three… At CES 2022 this week, Wemo announced the immediate availability of the Wemo Smart Video Doorbell, a HomeKit video doorbell that works with HomeKit Secure Video. It joins the Logitech Circle View and Netatmo Smart Video Doorbell camera as the only currently available residential HomeKit video doorbells.

The $250 wired doorbell from the Belkin smart home brand is a short, chunky black device measuring 4.9 inches high. It has a 178-degree vertical field of view, 4MP high-resolution camera with “enhanced night vision and optimal zoom clarity,” according to the press release. It also features IP55 weatherproofing and works on 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi.

The buzzer is HomeKit only, working with the Home app on iPhone, iPad, and Mac, rather than through the Wemo app, the same as the Logitech doorbell. Only the Netatmo doorbell works with its own app, too. HomeKit Secure Video requires an Apple Home hub such as a HomePod Mini, which processes video recordings locally and uses on-device intelligence to spot people, pets, or vehicles.

Any recordings are stored in iCloud, so an iCloud plus plan is required for viewing recorded footage. HKSV also offers a facial recognition feature, which users train with photos from their Photos app.

The Wemo Smart Video Doorbell joins the Wemo Stage and Wemo Smart Plug as Wemo products that don’t require Wemo’s own app. It’s available to buy now at Belkin.com.

Wemo also announced it is working on Thread versions of the Wemo Smart Plug, Wemo Smart Light Switch, and Wemo Smart Dimmer to be released later this year. This will enable support for Matter over Thread. Matter is the new smart home standard launching later this year that will allow smart home devices to communicate with any Matter-enabled accessory regardless of manufacturer.

Matter over Thread should make Wemo’s devices more reliable and easier to set up — two things I have found to be a major pain point with this brand. Thread offers faster response times than other protocols, and since it’s a mesh network, the more Thread devices in your home, the better range and connectivity you’ll have.