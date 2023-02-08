Wednesday’s top tech news: after Microsoft’s AI blowout, it’s Google’s turn

Meanwhile in the world of politics, President Joe Biden once again railed against Big Tech in his Second State of the Union address. “Pass bipartisan legislation to strengthen antitrust enforcement and prevent big online platforms from giving their own products an unfair advantage,” Biden said, and went on to call for legislation to protect children from data tracking and targeted advertising.
And now, here’s a silly tweet to start your day (click through to the tweet it’s quoting for the context):