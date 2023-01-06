Wednesday season 2 on Netflix is officially happening

Wednesday, Netflix’s hit supernatural teen dramedy based on the morose Addams Family character of the same name, is coming back for a second season.

As it usually goes with renewal news, there aren’t yet any details to share on what’s in store (we have some opinions), but Wednesday has been sitting pretty on Netflix’s self-reported top 10 list essentially since it premiered in November, drawing audiences hungry for a new supernatural teen drama fix — and it doesn’t hurt that the show comes from Smallville creators Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, with Tim Burton in the director’s chair for the first four episodes.

“It’s been incredible to create a show that has connected with people across the world,” Gough and Millar said in a Tudum.com interview. “Thrilled to continue Wednesday’s tortuous journey into season two.” The co-creators added, “We can’t wait to dive head first into another season and explore the kooky spooky world of Nevermore. Just need to make sure Wednesday hasn’t emptied the pool first.”

There’s even a fun little video in which Jenna Ortega’s Wednesday thanks fans for the torture of loving her show.

Look forward to more delightful misery, hopefully sooner rather than later.