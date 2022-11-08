We might get a Star Wars film from Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy

There are a lot of Star Wars films in development, and now, Disney might be adding one more, as Deadline reports that Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy is “in talks” to direct a new movie in the franchise. Deadline doesn’t have details on the plot or a writer, and the film may not happen for a long time given Levy is also on tap to work on the fifth and final season of Stranger Things and Deadpool 3.
There hasn’t been a new Star Wars movie since 2019, when Disney released the divisive Rise of Skywalker. While we don’t know exactly when the next Star Wars film will come out, Disney is exploring a lot of options in addition to Levy’s potential entry:
While it’s tough to wait for a new Star Wars film, there are a lot of good Star Wars shows on Disney Plus to scratch the intergalactic itch. If you aren’t watching Andor, you really should be. And Baby Yoda will be back in just a few months with the premiere of The Mandalorian’s third season sometime in February.