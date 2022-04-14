We (might) finally know how tall Elden Ring’s Erdtree is

If you have ever attempted to beat an Elden Ring boss or just accidentally hit yourself trying to play, then you are familiar with the Erdtree. It’s that big, bright tree that derives its power directly from the Elden Ring and stands at the center of Leyndell. Looking at it, it clearly looms over the surrounding mountains and hills. Which is to say it’s a really enormous tree.

Just how big is the really, incredibly tall Erdtree, though? Well, thanks to YouTuber Zullie the Witch, we have at least some estimations.

With various parts you can explore, it’s clear the thing is, scientifically speaking, fucking massive; as Zullie notes, you can see the tree “dominating” the scenery from every part of the map. But those bits offer up some comparison for how large different portions of the tree are.

The trunk appears to continue for hundreds of meters below the surface, and while it cuts off at the top, there are branches that reach above that point. By their measurements, from the very (underground) base of the Erdtree to the tallest branch point is about 5,048 meters tall — or approximately 16,562 feet.

To put that in perspective, that’s a good chunk of the height of Mount Everest (about 29,000 feet). Alternately, you can think of it as about 15.3 Eiffel Towers (1,083’ tall, if you measure to the tip) or 3,365 Danny DeVitos (4’10”, according to the internet) stacked on top of each other.

Of course, the actual above-ground height of the tree is a little different, and it sort of depends on where you’re able to stand next to it. That might shave about 1,000 meters (or 2,000 feet or so) off the height by Zullie’s calculations. Even still, we can all agree: big tree.