Watch Xbox and Bethesda’s showcase here in under 20 minutes

This weekend’s Xbox and Bethesda showcase was jam-packed with news, trailers, updates and announcements about games that are already on Xbox or coming to the platform over the next year. If you don’t have a spare hour and 40 minutes or so to watch the entire event, don’t worry. You can catch up on the highlights with our supercut, which runs less than 20 minutes.

Freshly announced games include Forza Motorsport, Minecraft Legends, Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland’s typically wacky High on Life. You’ll get also your first in-depth look at gameplay from Starfield, along with news on Diablo IV, Grounded, Microsoft Flight Simulator and a ton of titles that are coming to Game Pass. The highlights for me were the first peek at co-op vampire shooter Redfall in action and the Overwatch 2 release date, but there’s at least a little of something for just about everyone here.