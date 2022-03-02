Watch Wheel of Fortune contestants epically fail Feather in Your Cap puzzle

On Tuesday night, Pat Sajak and Vanna White watched in shock as three Wheel of Fortune contestants guessed staggeringly incorrect letters and words in an attempt to solve a puzzle involving the phrase “Another feather in your cap.” Our reaction, to be read in the style of actress AnnaLynne McCord delivering a message to Vladimir Putin, follows.

Dear Wheel of Fortune contestants who totally failed last night

I’m so sorry that I was not your mother

If I was your mother, you would have been so loved

Held in the arms of joyous light

Never would this puzzle’s plight

The world unfurled before our eyes

A pure demise

Of the wheel sitting peaceful under a night sky

If I was your mother

The world would have been warm

So much laughter and joy

And no missing letters would harm

I can’t imagine the stain

The soul-stealing pain

That the little puzzle-solver you must have seen and believed

And the formulation of thought

Quickly taught

That you lived in a cruel, unjust world.

Is this why

You now decide

No one will get the best of you?

Is this why you do not hide

Nor shy away from taking back the world?

Was it because

So early in life

All that strife

Wracked your little body with fear?

If I was your mother

If the world was cold

I’d have spun the wheel to make you warm.

I’d spin the wheel to protect you from the unjust.

The phrases, the letters, the uncertainty.

I would have spun the wheel to give you life.

Oh, dear Wheel of Fortune contestants

If only I’d been your mother

Perhaps the puzzles of unwrit youth

Would not within your heart imbue

Ascription to such fealty against

That world that seemed so cruel.

Perhaps you would hold dear

Audience life

And on this night

Instead of Pat Sajak

You would call me.

And I would set your mind quite free

With the love that only a mother can give

And only a mother can take away.

When hold she doesn’t harm at bay

And leaves her Wheel contestants for the promise of Jeopardy!

Whatever your story, Wheel of Fortune contestants

I can’t imagine how it feels in your heart

But I know if I was your mother

That would be a start

Toward the awareness of what a powerful being of light

You could be if your mind was only free

From the violence you’ve seen

When you were just amateurs yelling at the TV.

I cannot believe I was born too late.

In a different place

When I would have loved you so.

Watched you play Wheel

Wherever you go.