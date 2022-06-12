Watch the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase here at 1PM ET

E3 might not be happening this year, but Summer Game Fest kicked off on Thursday and today is arguably its biggest event: the Xbox and Bethesda games showcase.

The stream starts at 1pm ET, and should feature a bunch of new Xbox exclusives from Microsoft’s many, many internal studios. We already got some news on the company’s cloud gaming TV app early this week, and today we’re hoping to hear more about Starfield and Redfall — two Bethesda games that have been delayed into 2023. It’d be nice to get some more news on Elder Scrolls VI, which was announced almost exactly four years ago.

Away from Bethesda, Microsoft has a bunch of exclusives we’re waiting to hear more on. There’s the next-generation Forza, the new Fable and that gorgeous looking Hellblade sequel all on the way, and plenty more beyond that. Given it’s Xbox, there’s a 99-percent chance we’ll hear something about Halo as well. The stream is available on Twitch and YouTube, or you can watch it in the embed below.