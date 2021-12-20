Watch The Witcher: Blood Origin trailer, Netflix’s apocalyptic prequel

The Witcher season 2 is out now on Netflix, but fans won’t have to wait two more years to get another taste of the Continent. A prequel event series, The Witcher: Blood Origins, will arrive in 2022 — and the first trailer is here. Netflix originally dropped a first look at the series as a post-credits scene in season 2’s final episode.

Blood Origin, which went through castings and recastings, production pauses due to COVID-19, and finally shot last fall, is set in an elven world 1,200 years before the timeline of the Henry Cavill-led Witcher. The series “will tell a story lost to time — the creation of the first prototype Witcher, and the events that lead to the pivotal ‘Conjunction of the Spheres,’ when the worlds of monsters, men, and elves merged to become one.” Yes, Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels are styled like classic fantasy, but they’re also steeped in far-out, sci-fi-like reality-bending where parallel universes converge. (And it’s all tied up in the ethnic strife and resistance to oppression in Central and Eastern Europe, obviously.)

Leading the cast is Sophia Brown (Giri/Haji) as Éile, described by Netflix as an “elite warrior blessed with the voice of a goddess.” By the events of Blood Origin, Éile has left her clan and position as Queen’s guardian at the beginning of the series “to follow her heart as a nomadic musician. A grand reckoning on the continent forces her to return to the way of the blade in her quest for vengeance and redemption.”

Image: Netflix

By Brown’s side will be legendary Michelle Yeoh, who costars as a sword-elf named Scian, who is on a quest to retrieve — and maybe this is not surprising based on her race/class — a sacred stolen sword.

Image: Netflix

Rounding out the main cast is Laurence O’Fuarain (Vikings) playing a warrior named Fjall, who will team up with a band of allies in a quest for vengeance.

Image: Netflix

The rest of the Blood Origin cast is stacked with talent and cheeky fantasy names. Mirren Mack will play Merwyn; Lenny Henry will play Balor; Jacob Collins will play Eredin; Lizzie Annis will play Zacaré; Huw Novelli will play Callan “Brother Death;” Francesca Mills will play Meldof; Amy Murray will play Fenrik; Nathaniel Curtis will play Brían; Zach Wyatt will play Syndril; and Dylan Moran will play Uthrok One-Nut. Uthrok One-Nut!!! How could this show not be good with a character named Uthrok One-Nut?

The teaser trailer tethered to The Witcher season 2 episode 8 did not reveal a release date for the series, but Netflix has signaled that the series is expected next year.