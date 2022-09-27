Watch the trailer for Netflix’s show about the rise of Spotify

The show premieres on October 13th. | Image: Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for The Playlist, its upcoming show about the creation of Spotify, and the nearly two-minute trailer indicates the show will be a very serious look at how the streaming giant built its empire. If you’re a fan of high-stakes business dramas, this one seems as though it will check a lot of the boxes; the trailer has glimpses of dramatic boardroom scenes, swanky parties, and even congressional testimony.

That said, if you’re looking for a completely accurate story about the rise of Spotify, this isn’t going to be it. While the trailer says this series is based on “6 untold stories,” Netflix spells out that the show is a “fictionalized account.” I’m guessing that means the creators will be playing a…

Continue reading…