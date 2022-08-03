Watch the Pokémon Presents stream at 3PM ET for updates on ‘Pokémon Scarlet,’ ‘Violet’ and more

The latest Pokémon Presents is livestreaming at 9AM ET today, promising updates on Pokémon apps and games “including Pokémon Scarlet and Pokémon Violet,” The Pokémon Company said. It didn’t add more details, but the last Pokémon Presents revealed the Scarlet and Violet release windows, among other news.

The company also showed off some visuals from the game at the last Pokémon Presents, including a pastoral countryside and urban landscapes, as well as the three new starters Sprigatito, Fuecoco and Quaxly. It also announced a new “Daybreak” update for Pokémon Legends: Arceus.

We now know that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are coming to Switch on November 18th. A subsequent reveal in June showed two new professors and clues about the game’s open world. In addition, a series of rough screenshots may have shown new battle mechanics and evolutions, as well as clues about the total number of Pokémon. Hopefully, all will be revealed when the trailer drops today at 3PM Et.