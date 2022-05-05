Watch the new House of the Dragon Game of Thrones spin-off trailer here

The latest trailer for HBO’s new Game of Thrones spin-off, House of the Dragon, is here and it doesn’t disappoint. It’s filled with dragons, dragon eggs, political intrigue, and a lot of blond wigs.

Based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood book, House of the Dragon is a prequel to the Song of Ice and Fire book series and the Game of Thrones show. Where Game of Thrones focused on the quest for the last Targaryen to take the Iron Throne, House of the Dragon will focus on the house’s infamously bloody reign.

Co-created and executive produced by George R.R. Martin, co-showrunner and writers Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik, and Sara Hess, the series stars Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen; Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen; Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower; Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen; Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon; Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen; Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole; Sonoya Mizuno as Mysaria; and Rhys Ifans as Otto Hightower.

House of the Dragon is only the beginning for what HBO hopes is a major expansion of the Game of Thrones franchise. While five spinoff shows were considered to fill the immediate void left by the flagship show, only House of the Dragon moved forward. But additional show announcements followed, including a series based on author George R.R. Martin’s Dunk and Egg novellas, an animated series for HBO Max, and three more epically sized projects that could take any form: 10,000 Ships, about the warrior-queen Princess Nymeria, who founded Dorne; a story is set in Flea Bottom, the slum of King’s Landing; and 9 Voyages, about Corlys Velaryon, a legendary sailor from Game of Thrones history.

House of the Dragon will arrive first, bowing on both HBO and HBO Max when it premieres this August.