Watch the ‘Gran Turismo 7’ State of Play here at 5PM ET

PlayStation has a busy few weeks ahead with both Horizon Forbidden West and Gran Turismo 7 both set to arrive by the beginning of March. Sony Interactive Entertainment has previewed Horizon Forbidden West extensively over the last several months, and now it’s time for a deep dive into Polyphony Digital’s racing game in the latest State of Play showcase.

Sony will show off a little over 30 minutes worth of new Gran Turismo 7 PS5 footage and details about the modes and features. Don’t expect to learn too much, if anything, about other PlayStation titles in the pipeline (though I’m holding out hope for a teaser for HBO’s The Last of Us series).

You can watch the Gran Turismo 7-focused State of Play below at 5PM ET. Gran Turismo 7 is coming to PS4 and PS5 on March 4th.