Watch The Game Awards here at 7:30PM ET

Get ready for two and a half hours of game trailers, announcements, gameplay and maybe even a few award acceptance speeches. The ninth edition of is upon us. We’ll be covering all the big news from tonight’s event, which you can also watch live below starting at 7:30PM ET.

Vying for the top prize of Game of the Year are , , , , and . God of War Ragarnok has the most nominations with 10, while Elden Ring and Horizon Forbidden West have seven each. are Marvel Snap, Immortality, Scorn, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II, Splatoon 3, Tunic, Cult of the Lamb, Sifu, Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, MultiVersus, Vampire Survivors, Diablo Immortal and Overwatch 2.

There’s a new category this year called Best Adaptation, which recognizes TV shows, movies, podcasts, comic books and books that are based on games. , , , and are the inaugural competitors.

While most of the awards are about honoring the past year in games, the ceremony looks toward the future with fresh reveals. You can expect news on dozens of games and expansions, including , , , , Tekken 8 and lots more we don’t yet know about.

In addition to usual suspects YouTube and Twitch, the event will stream on dozens of other platforms. As a reminder, if you watch via Steam TV and you’re eligible to win, you might get lucky and score a free Steam Deck. for every minute that the show runs. Otherwise, you can catch the livestream in glorious 4K right here: