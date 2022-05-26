Watch the first trailer for Andor, coming to Disney Plus in August

Disney kicked off its Star Wars Celebration event with the first look at Andor. The upcoming Disney Plus series stars Diego Luna, who is reprising his role as Cassian Andor from Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. The show will hit the streaming platform on August 31st.

Details about the show have been relatively light, though Disney’s website describes the show as a “tense nail-biting spy thriller.” At today’s panel, it was confirmed the season will be 12 episodes long — much longer than a typical Star Wars show — and will take place five years before the events of Rogue One. “You’re not going to recognize Cassian Andor in the beginning,” Luna said during the panel. Here’s the official description:

The Andor series will explore a new perspective from the Star Wars galaxy, focusing on Cassian Andor’s journey to discover the difference he can make. The series brings forward the tale of the burgeoning rebellion against the Empire and how people and planets became involved. It’s an era filled with danger, deception and intrigue where Cassian will embark on the path that is destined to turn him into a rebel hero.

Andor is just one of many Star Wars shows in development for Disney’s streaming service. There’s of course the third season of The Mandalorian, but also Obi-Wan Kenobi, a show based on Rosario Dawson’s Ahsoka and a Lando Calrissian “event series.”