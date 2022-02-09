Watch the February Nintendo Direct here at 5PM ET

In a few short hours, Nintendo will host its first Direct of 2022, and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The company has promised to spend approximately 40 minutes talking about games that will debut on the Switch throughout the first half of 2022. You can watch the entire presentation starting at 5PM ET through and , as well as right here.

As for what to expect from the company, Nintendo is likely to provide updates on upcoming games like and , as both titles are slated to arrive both the second half of the year. The company could also share updates on highly anticipated releases like Bayonetta 3 and the sequel to . Lastly, will we finally get a release date for? Whatever happens, make sure to visit The Hamden Journal later in the day, as we’ll have stories on all of the company’s biggest announcements.