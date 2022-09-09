Watch the Disney and Marvel games showcase here at 4PM ET

Disney and Marvel are holding what’s shaping up to be a newsworthy gaming event today at the D23 Expo. The first Disney and Marvel Games Showcase (to give its official name) starts at 4PM ET and you’ll be able to watch it below.

Expect updates on Disney, Marvel, Lucasfilm and 20th Century projects. There’s something new in store for (a focused on Rogue One, perhaps?), along with info on , which arrived this week, and . Perhaps most enticingly, we’ll get a peek at the Marvel action-adventure game that Amy Hennig’s studio, Skydance New Media, .

On top of those, the showcase will include a peek at an Iron Man game from EA. Maybe we’ll finally learn a bit more about the Indiana Jones game Bethesda announced early last year or even get a look at Spider-Man 2 gameplay. In any case, we won’t have to wait long to find out.