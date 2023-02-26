Watch SpaceX launch the Crew-6 mission into space

The Crew-6 mission’s getting ready to blast off into space. With the help of SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket, the company’s Dragon Endeavour spacecraft will lift off early Monday morning at 1:45AM ET from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The spacecraft will carry four astronauts, including NASA’s Stephen Bowen and Warren “Woody” Hoburg, as well as the United Arab Emirates’ Sultan Alneyadi and Russian cosmonaut Andrey Fedyaev. They’re headed to the International Space Station for an up to six-month stay, where they’ll conduct various research projects to help “prepare for human exploration beyond low-Earth orbit and benefit life on Earth.”