Watch Samsung Unpacked 2022 with us at 8:30AM ET

It’s just about time for Samsung’s big summer event, Unpacked 2022, where we’re expecting the company to show off a bunch of devices. In particular, we’ll likely see new foldables and smartwatches.

The company has strongly hinted that the next Galaxy Z Fold is on the way. We’ll probably see an updated Galaxy Z Flip and a next-gen Galaxy Watch or two. Rumors also suggest Samsung has a new Galaxy Buds Pro model up its sleeve. There’s always the chance of a surprise or two as well.

You can watch the livestream below. Samsung’s event starts at 9AM ET, but we’re kicking things off at 8:30AM with our pre-show. Join The Hamden Journal Deputy Editor Cherlynn Low and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford as they weigh in with their expert insight and break down what we expect Samsung to reveal.

Follow all of the news from Samsung’s Unpacked event right here!