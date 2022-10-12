Watch Microsoft’s Surface event with us at 10AM ET

It’s Microsoft’s turn to host a big fall hardware event and we’ll be following it every step of the way. You can keep up with the news as it happens by joining The Hamden Journal deputy editors Nathan Ingraham and Cherlynn Low on our livestream, which you can watch below. The event starts at 10AM ET.

On top of that, Senior Editor Devindra Hardawar and Senior Writer Sam Rutherford will offer real-time insight and analysis on our liveblog. Of course, we’ll have full, in-depth coverage of the event on The Hamden Journal as well.

Unless something completely unexpected happens, Microsoft will have a bunch of Surface devices to show off. We’re expecting the company to reveal the Surface Pro 9. Rumors suggest you’ll be able to choose between a 12th-gen Intel Core CPU or a custom version of the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 to power it. We’re anticipating the Surface Laptop 5 and Surface Studio 3 as well. Perhaps we’ll get a peek at the previously teased Project Volterra mini PC and some accessories as well. In any case, you’ll get your first look at what’s on offer right here: