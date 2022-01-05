Watch Intel’s CES 2022 event in under 10 minutes

Intel debuted its new chips for laptops — and a handful of devices that use them — at this year’s CES. The chipmaker has announced that it’s bringing its hybrid 12th-gen CPUs to laptops a few months after they were introduced for desktop computers. These CPUs combine performance cores (P-cores) and efficient cores (E-cores) on a single chip to be able to better handle the demands of various real-world tasks. Their faster cores can power your game, for instance, while the slower cores are taking care of your livestreaming needs. They’ll top out at 14 cores for laptops, which include HP’s updated EliteBook and ZBooks, as well as MSI’s new Stealth GS77 and Stealth GS66 gaming laptops. Intel has also revealed that its 12th-gen KS-series chips for desktop, which are arriving this spring, will be able to reach 5.5GHz on a single core. Plus, it’s adding a foldable specification for its premium Evo PC line this year. You can watch a condensed version of the company’s CES event in our video above.

