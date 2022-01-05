Watch Hyundai’s CES 2022 robot show in under 6 minutes

Many companies at CES 2022 have been focused on products you can find on shelves, but Hyundai came to the show with nothing less than a grand vision of the future. The company used its presentation to outline a “metamobility” strategy where robots augment humanity’s capabilities — to the point where you could even reconfigure whole rooms, or use a robot as a stand-in while you navigate the metaverse at home.
Boston Dynamics’ robots also played a large part in the event, and Hyundai was keen to discuss everything from exoskeletons through to digital twins for machinery. It’s a lot to take in, we know. Thankfully, you can learn about those and more through our six-minute supercut.
