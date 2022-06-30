Watch Ant-Man try to explain why he couldn’t go up Thanos’ Thanus

’Sup, geeks and gamers. Are you one of the countless fans who have been demanding that Scott Lang, the Ant-Man, finally explain himself for his refusal to kill Thanos via the world’s smallest dropkick, one that would lead the Ant-Man straight up the Mad Titan’s butt, where he would then return to normal size, saving the universe and showering the Avengers in a gory Gatorade shower? No? Well. He tried to anyway in a new short film.

The clip comes from Avengers: Quantum Encounter, an interactive dinner attraction aboard the Disney Wish, the company’s new flagship cruise liner. From social media footage, Quantum Encounter looks like the kind of action-packed short you’d see on a theme park ride, except here dinner is served and there are whatsits for guests to tinker with and participate.

In Avengers: Quantum Encounter, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) and The Wasp (Evangeline Lilly) are essentially the program’s hosts, appearing on-screen and offering color commentary as superhero hijinks happen elsewhere. This includes some introductory banter that includes Ant-Man addressing the long-standing question of why he didn’t do more for Planet Earth and give Thanos the most metal colonoscopy imaginable.

Unfortunately, he doesn’t actually explain why he did not or could not go booty spelunking, he just wants it known that he has an explanation, and that it’s actually quite complicated. Sadly, The Wasp doesn’t want to hear it, and deprives us of any concrete answers.

Said answers are moot anyway. Thanos (and his ass) are now dust post-Endgame, and it’s best not to dwell on things too much, especially now that Disney has fully leaned into a joke that was bopping around the Internet in good fun. No joke is ever funny once Mom and Dad join in.