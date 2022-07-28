Watch Annapurna Interactive’s games showcase here at 3PM ET

Annapurna Interactive is set to hold its second games showcase today at 3PM and you can watch it below (we’ll embed the stream once it’s available). The powerhouse indie publisher just released one of the most anticipated games of the year in as well as the acclaimed, speedrun-friendly . It’s about to offer a look at what’s next.

We might find out a release date for Open Roads, the latest game from and studio Fullbright. The road trip adventure is still slated to arrive this year, according to its Steam page. Here’s hoping for more details on Sayonara Wild Hearts developer Simogo’s and from Limbo and Inside lead gameplay designer Jeppe Carlsen.

Maybe there will be word of updates for Annapurna’s previous games too. In any case, we won’t have long to wait to find out.